Her Dermatologist’s Office Called With Some Results, But They Could Barely Even Get Through Them

Thanks to privacy legislation, you need to give written permission for your doctor (or someone calling on their behalf) to even leave a voicemail with medical information on your phone.

But this message was so good that not only was that permission granted, but the resulting message was broadcast for all the internet to hear.

Here it is via TikTok user @haileybalailey:

“The funniest voicemail maybe ever, poor girl,” reads the video description.

The message begins.

“Hey, Haley, this is Kat with Babcock Dermatology. I was giving you a call to go over that bacteria culture that we did here in clinic the other day. So, um, the bacteria came back, or the culture came back with a bacteria called pantoea species. And that is spelled P as in pork…”

Then a LONG pause as she tries to keep it together about…something?

“Sorry. Um, A is an apple, N as in new. Haha, I’m so sorry. Okay. T as in, um, tree. O as an orange, E as an earth, A as an apple. Um.”

“And so Amanda wanted to know, have you had a sofa jerking?”

She’s laughing uncontrollably now.

“Amanda wants to know if you have a sulfur drug allergy.”

This all apparently stemmed from the awkward attempt at the spelling itself.

They were giving her no chill.

Others had had similar moments.

This one is my favorite.

This is G as in Gyro, R as in Roast Pork, E as in Eating Meat, A as in A Big Pile of Food, T as in T-Bone.

