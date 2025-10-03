Her Ex Insisted That She Ask Permission First Before Doing Fun Things With Their Son, But This Woman Said She’d Never Do That

Blended families can be too complex for some kids.

This woman has an 11-year-old son with her ex, who now has a stepdaughter.

The ex wanted the kids to get along, so he planned things for them to do together.

He asked her to work with him and ask permission first when she’s taking their son to do fun things.

But she didn’t agree with this plan and flat-out refused.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for refusing to “work with my ex” and telling him I don’t need to ask his permission to do things with our son? My ex and I have an 11-year-old son together. We have a 60-40 custody split because of his job requirements. My ex got married 3 years ago. He now has a 10-year-old stepdaughter who lives with him full-time.

This woman’s son does not like his new stepsister.

Our son and my ex’s stepdaughter do not get along the best. For a while, my ex and his wife decided to let things develop naturally. But for around a year now. they have grown concerned that the kids have not grown closer. They appear to dislike each other more, and so they started pushing the kids together more.

She took her son to the movies.

This is not something I know a lot about. I don’t interfere when my son is with his dad, unless it was something harmful to my son. Just like I expect him to do the same. Not too long ago, I took my son to see a movie he really wanted to see. It was him and three of his friends. We had a great time.

Her ex got mad and wanted her to ask permission first.

My ex flipped when he found out. He told me he had warned the kids they were going to see it together. He told me I should have asked when I knew he was working on their relationship. He said I should be working with him here. I told him to hold up, that I was not about to ask permission to take my son to a movie.

Because he saved that movie as a bonding experience for the kids.

He told me that’s not working with him. He said I should be making sure he doesn’t want that saved for a bonding experience with both kids. He said our son manipulated me because I wasn’t told he and his wife were planning to take both kids to that movie. I asked him what our son thought about that. He admitted our son hadn’t wanted to go, and told him as much. He told me they need to do this stuff together or they’ll never try.

She said she does not need to ask his permission.

I told him I do not need to ask his permission to do things with our son and I will not ask his permission. He accused me of not working with him. He said I want their blended family to fail. I don’t. But I don’t want to deprive our son of fun stuff with me. Because he wants them to be sacred for his time only.

She was only looking after her son.

And I don’t want our son to be miserable doing all the fun stuff. Because he’s forced to do it with the stepsister he doesn’t like. And I think it’s crazy to expect me to ask permission. Especially when I have our son more. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

The ex is unreasonable, says this one.

And lastly, people are siding with her.

Your child’s happiness is always your priority.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.