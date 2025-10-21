Her Friend Accused Her Of Trying To Be A Homewrecker, But She Was Just Asking Some Questions Of A New Guy In Their Group Project

When you are with someone who you don’t know well, it can be good to ask them questions about their personal life to keep the conversation going.

What would you do if you and a friend were in a group project with a new guy, and after seeing a picture of him and his girlfriend, you asked about her, but later, your friend said you were being weird?

That is what happened to the college student in this story, so she said she wasn’t doing anything wrong, and then her friend accused her of trying to be a homewrecker.

AITA for yelling my friend out for implying I was trying to be a homewrecker? I (19f) am in a group project with 4 other people, only 2 are important, my friend, and this one guy from our group.

Living on campus would be much more convenient.

The guy and the other 2 live off campus and drive, me and my friend both live in dorms and do not drive. We had to meet off campus for the project and the guy offered to drive both of us and meet the others there as it made the most sense.

Not ideal, but no big deal.

When we were in his car I was shotgun and my friend was in the back and he drives a small 2 door so we’re all super close to each other. I flipped down the sun blocker to use the mirror and a polaroid of him and his gf was clipped to the sunshade and I said “aww, that’s cute. is that your girlfriend”, he said yes, and flipped his own sunshade down to reveal another picture.

All this seems like a normal way to get to know someone.

I said aww that’s so sweet. I, trying to be friendly and make small talk, as I would be working with him for at least the next month. I started asking about his gf. “Oh how long have you guys been together, how’d you meet. does she go to our college? etc.”

What does she mean?

I thought nothing of it until my friend asked me what the heck that was later. I asked what she meant and she said that I was clearly being weird. I told her that I didn’t understand and she asked if I would be asking all that if his gf was in the car.

Obviously it would be a different situation.

I said no I’d probably ask her instead, and I told her I didn’t see her point. I then asked her if she wanted to just never talk to our group mates (and the teacher wasn’t really clear on how future projects will work, these groups were randomized, and he implied that we might keep these groups for other projects as well, however I am unsure).

Maybe it was more awkward than implied in the writing? Who knows.

She said yeah obviously you can get to know them but don’t ask questions about his girlfriend like that, and you used a weird tone, like you were flirting, and that it was kind of disgusting.

What? How was she trying to be a homewrecker?

I told her that she could get out of here with that stupid idea, and that it wasn’t that serious and she told me that she was now further considering I was trying to be a homewrecker, and we have only talked about the project at this point and it’s been a few days, and I’m reconsidering how mean I was too her over something somewhat trivial. AITA?

It is really hard to judge without having been there, but it seems like the friend was overreacting over nothing.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

This person says her friend is trying to start some drama.

The friend is being very weird.

This commenter makes a good point.

Exactly, she was doing nothing wrong.

This commenter thinks the friend is being ridiculous.

What is this girl even talking about?

