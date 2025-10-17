Her Friend Posted A Photo Of Her Messy Bathroom And Refused To Take It Down, So This Young Woman Ratted Her Out To Her Mom

Teenagers are so quick to post anything online these days.

What would you do if your friend posted something hurtful and embarrassing about your on social media? Would you insist that they take the post down, or would you laugh it off?

This young woman lives with her busy family, who have no time to clean.

Her visiting friend took a picture of her messy bathroom and posted it online.

She was really upset and asked her friend to take the post down, but it wasn’t that easy.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for texting my friend’s mom when she posted my messy bathroom without me knowing? My friend and I are both 17. I have six people living in my house. My mom and dad both work crazy hours and rarely have time to clean the house, so it mainly falls on me and my siblings. My brother is also mentally challenged, and my sister has two jobs and depression. Therefore, all the cleaning tends to fall on me; especially when I wanna have people over.

This girl’s friend joked about how messy her bathroom is.

My friend came over with little-to-no notice because she was having issues at home. I was shocked when she came to my house so soon, and I told her that it was messy because I hadn’t had a chance to clean. I warned her that my house was messy and she was joking around with me. She said it was in fact messy because that’s just how we are.

Her friend showed another friend her messy stove, too.

After a couple hours, we go downstairs and I bake her a pizza because she wanted to eat some food. She saw my messy stove and proceeded to show it to someone we were on the phone with. I immediately asked her why she would do that, and told her to stop. Afterwards, we went upstairs to eat and that’s was the end of it.

And her friend posted a photo of her messy bathroom.

The next day, she adds on her Instagram notes “I’m never going to ____ house again.” I then proceeded to ask her why she would post that and she just hearted my message. Today, she and I played Roblox on the phone and decided we would call later. I checked Instagram to see her make a post about her friends and stuff. Her caption was about how my bathroom wasn’t clean, along with a photo of my bathroom.

She finally asked her friend’s mom to help remove the offensive post.

I texted her and told her to take it down. She didn’t reply for over and hour. I was in the room with my mom and told her what happened and my mom was enraged. She was threatening to call her parents and I did myself. I explained to her mom that I was begging for her to take it down.

So her friend got upset for involving her mom.

Her mom informed me that she told her to remove it. My friend got upset with me for contacting her mom even though I had little to no choice. She then said mentioned how her mom is already stressed about what’s going on at home, and she didn’t need anything else worrying her.

She was so frustrated with her friend’s actions.

I have yet to respond because I’m so frustrated with the fact that she came to my house to get out of hers, and then she went to go embarrass me online. I had also asked her and another one of my friends multiple times to please not judge my house. I said it may or may not be messy, but she still did this. She also claimed that she didn’t know or would upset me. AITA?

Posting a picture of her messy bathroom on social media and claiming you’re never going there again would obviously be upsetting, especially after she made her pizza and let her hang out on zero notice.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say.

This person calls the friend a bully.

She is not your friend, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

And lastly, here’s some short and simple advice.

Your bully is not your friend.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.