Her Friend Refused To Apologize, So This Woman Stopped Letting Their Children Play Together

Mothers will always defend their kids.

If you had a friend who disciplined your child in a way you didn’t agree with, would you let it go, or would you insist on an apology?

This woman and her kids went to the water park with her friend’s family.

When her teen talked back to her, her friend reacted in a shocking way, so this woman demanded an apology before letting the kids play together again.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for insisting my friend apologize to my teen before letting our younger kids hang out? I (30sF) have a younger teenage daughter, “M.” My closest friend also happens to be our neighbor. She has younger kids who are very close with my younger kids. Recently, we were all at the water park packing up to leave when M started talking back to me.

This woman’s friend humiliated her teen, M.

Out of nowhere, my friend threw her drink in M’s face from the sideline. It wasn’t playful—it embarrassed and humiliated her in front of everyone. Later, my friend admitted she acted impulsively. She would do that to her own kids as her parenting style is more corporal than mine, but she said she shouldn’t have done it to mine and said she intends to apologize.

The friend is trying to justify what she did.

But weeks have passed and she still hasn’t. Instead, she’s been sending me long texts about how frustrated she was with M’s behavior toward her kids that day. M was splashing, teasing, and being bossy, according to her. This behavior was never brought up prior to the incident.

But she still insisted that her friend should apologize to M.

I don’t deny M can be difficult sometimes, and I told my friend I’m open to hearing her concerns. But I feel like she’s making her apology conditional. It was as if she can’t say sorry without also laying out everything M has done wrong.

They haven’t spoken since the incident.

To me, those are separate issues: she, as the adult, crossed a line and should apologize directly to M. After that, I’m open to discussing M’s behavior privately, mom-to-mom. We have not spoken in person since the incident, just these texts.

Her friend wanted their other kids to continue playing together.

In the meantime, she has asked if our younger kids can keep playing together. I said I’d like that, too, but not until she follows through with the apology. She told me I’m “holding the kids’ friendship hostage.” And that it isn’t fair to them.

But she won’t let them do that without an apology.

From my perspective, this isn’t about punishing the younger ones who stand to lose the most. It’s about showing M that her feelings matter and that adults are accountable for their actions, too. If I let life go back to normal without an apology, the message my daughter receives is that what happened doesn’t matter. I’m also increasingly hurt that someone I considered my friend before seems so reluctant to apologize to one of my children. So, AITA for insisting on an apology before letting the kids hang out again?

Is an apology too much to ask?

Never trust an adult who hurts your child.

