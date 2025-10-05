Her Friends Kept Coming Over To Her House Uninvited, So She Told Them Not To Stop By Again

Friendship means being a good friend, but what does being a good friend look like? Does it mean letting your friends walk all over you, or does it mean respecting your friends’ boundaries and decisions?

This woman has friends who repeatedly show up unannounced at her home.

She told them she didn’t want them to come over, but they showed up anyway.

Now, her dad thinks she’s being rude. Is he right?

Read the full story below to decide.

AITA for refusing to go out with my 2 friends when they came around uninvited? My two friends essentially invited themselves around to my house two days in a row. I’m going to call them Person A and Person B. We all live with our parents currently. Person A lives down the road from where I live, and we’ve been good friends since we met. I met Person B through Person A and have also been good friends with them since.

This woman had just come back from a trip.

For the past day or so, Person B has been sleeping over at Person A’s home as of writing this. Yesterday, they just showed up at my door unannounced after I got back from a 1.5-day trip. They’ve done this in the past, and I’ve always asked for them to just call me first. We messed around and had a good time.

Her friends called, but she told them not to come.

Today, they did actually call, but I specifically asked them not to come around. They essentially laughed it off and said they’d wait another hour or so. Thirty minutes later, they called again and said they were coming round. I again asked them not to, but eventually felt pressured to have them around.

She wanted to go out and walk to a nearby field, but her friends took a long time to arrive.

They said they’d show up in 20 minutes (it’s a 2-minute walk at the VERY most). Instead, they were 20 minutes late and tried to play it off as “giving me extra time to get ready.” I wanted to go up to a field in the area; it’s about another 2 minutes away if you’re a slow walker, but they’d delayed until it was raining. I don’t know if it was intentional. When Person B asked to do the same thing we did the day before, I said no.

She shut the door on them, and her dad told her it was rude.

Earlier in the day, I saw that a few things we used were broken, though I did fix them, and there was a big mess that I didn’t want to add to. Eventually, I shut the door to go grab shoes. My dad said I was rude and that I’d not have friends for long if I kept acting like I was. He opened the door and Person B started to move up the few steps that are outside my door.

She’s just really annoyed by them showing up despite telling them not to.

I asked them not to invite themselves in and they made some sarcastic remark about “not being in.” I shut the door a bit after that. Personally, I don’t think I did anything wrong. I will admit that I felt a bit annoyed at their constant attempts to drag me out. AITA?

Is it rude not to invite a friend in when they invite themselves over?

Let’s see how others on Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks they’re not real friends.

You are way too nice, says this person.

This user offers some advice.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion from this person.

True friends respect your space and your decision.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.