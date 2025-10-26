Financial decisions in a marriage can sometimes create conflicts.

This woman‘s husband added her as an authorized user on his mom’s new credit card.

Her husband wanted to help his mom increase her points to get free travel and other rewards.

But she’s hesitant about this because her mother-in-law will know all her expenses.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for removing myself from any income we have together My husband loves credit cards. He loves getting points and access to lounges and perks, all that stuff. Me? Not so much, but I go along with it to make him happy. As long as everything is paid on time, I am not concerned.

This woman’s husband added her as an account user of his mom’s new credit card

He helped his mother fix her credit, and she was recently approved for an “elite” credit card. He immediately added himself and me as account users. He instructed me to put every charge on that card. Naturally, I was hesitant because that means she is entitled to know everything that we spend and where. She is notorious for being nosy and sharing our business with her friends and the entire family, good or bad.

She told him she doesn’t want his mom to know about their spending.

I told my husband I don’t feel comfortable with this. He basically said that I am being paranoid and even if she does overshare, who cares? But I do. She has already made little comments here and there in front of my sister-in-law and to my husband. “Gosh, Y’all spend a lot, but I know you’ll pay it back,” etc.

Now, she’s thinking about removing herself as a user of the card.

WIBTA if I paid off my portion and removed myself as an authorized user? She really wants to rack up on points to travel for free. I really don’t mind that part. It is the nosiness and gossiping that irritates my soul.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

This user shares their personal experience.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Protecting your privacy is just as important as protecting your finances.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.