Her Husband Got Upset With Her Friend Because She Fed Her Dog Cheap Food While She Was Dogsitting, So The Wife Told Her Husband He Embarrassed Her And Should Be More Grateful

When you ask a friend to babysit your dog, you have to trust that they will take good care of it.

What would you do if when you found out that your friend fed the dog the same food as she gave her dogs, your husband got upset about it?

That is what happened to the wife in this story, so she told her husband that he should be more grateful and not criticize her friend.

AITAH for telling my husband he should be more grateful? My husband and I went on vacation, and while we were gone a friend of mine watched our dog.

That was very nice of this friend.

This is specifically my friend, not his. He doesn’t know her well. When we picked up our dog she said he was good the whole time and integrated well with her three dogs. She said they acted like one big happy family and were eating out of each other’s bowls.

Why would he care? Dogs can eat most anything as long as it isn’t dangerous.

My husband was annoyed that our dog ate her dog’s food. She assured him that he didn’t have any stomach upset. However, he was still mad that our dog ate Walmart dog food. My friend was offended, and I was embarrassed.

I would be upset as well.

I am mad at my husband for offending my friend who did us a favor and not being grateful. Paying a dog sitter would have been expensive. My friend did it for free, and since she is my friend and has three dogs herself I know she treated our dog well. A stranger might have been mean to our dog.

Yup, I 100% agree.

I told him he should be more grateful. My husband says I am a jerk and care more about my friend’s feelings than our dog’s health.

He absolutely should.

I think since she is my friend he should put effort into not offending her. I would never intentionally offend one of his friends. AITAH?

I assume they did not tell the friend that the dog has to eat some type of specialty food, so how would she know?

If that is the case then yes, the husband is way out of line.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yup, the husband is overreacting.

This is a good question.

Yup, if the dog was on a special diet, they should have told her.

This commenter says the husband was out of line.

Yes, the husband is a major snob.

Come on man, it’s a dog.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.