Her Husband’s Friend Insulted Her Relationship, So She Fired Back With An Awkward Truth About The Friend’s Marriage

Some people can’t control themselves from sharing insensitive comments about others.

This woman recently clashed with her husband’s friend’s wife, Jane.

Jane criticized her marriage, calling it an “abusive relationship.”

She snapped, so she also made a negative comment about Jane’s awkward honeymoon.

The confrontation escalated, and friends are now divided over who acted appropriately.

AITA for snapping at someone who was making me very angry? My husband’s friend, Dan, married Jane recently. Well, he is not exactly my husband’s friend, but they are both in the same friend group. None of us get along really.

Recently, Dan and Jane went on their honeymoon. And a few days ago, they posted pictures of it which were very interesting. They chose to take Dan’s parents and sister on their honeymoon. Jane claims she suggested it, but I highly doubt that. In every single one of their pictures, Dan is hugging his mom or sister, and Jane is always in the background. It’s kind of hilarious.

Yesterday, we met his friends, and we were all talking. As usual, Jane started making comments about how she thinks my relationship is abusive. She claims this because my husband helped me go NC with my abusive parents. Now, Jane has decided that my parents were probably not abusive at all. She thinks I was probably imagining it and that my husband is “isolating” me.

I snapped. I told her that out of all the people on Earth, she is the last person who gets to judge my relationships. I said this considering how miserable she looked on her own honeymoon. I told her that I felt bad for her when I was looking at their pictures.

I added that if I were married to Dan, we would be divorced already. That’s just me. I have some self-esteem, not everyone has that. It turned into a fight, and eventually, the host asked them to leave. Now, some of our friends think I was a jerk for talking to her like that.

