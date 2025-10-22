Her Job Is To Clean A Bank After Hours, But If She Sees Any Change On The Floor, She Doesn’t Touch It For An Important Reason

Things can certainly get high-stakes when you’re dealing with a lot of money.

But what about a LITTLE money that’s NEAR a lot of money?

Check out this video from TikTok user @the.best.everr24:

“Okay, you all see this trap money? I told you, I found it. You see that penny right there? That’s the trap money right there. That’s one. Even though that’s just a penny, if I were to go ahead and move that, take that, put it on a desk…”

“If I put it on a desk, I’m in trouble. If I put it in the lobby, I’m in trouble. If I take that, I go to jail for a felony, because this is a federal institution, and that is theft. Even though it’s just a penny. So that’s what these banks do. That’s what some organizations with money do.”

“They purposely leave it out to see if you gonna steal the ****. Even if it’s a penny. Y’all done seeing a whole bunch of silver dollars. I don’t found whole bunch of quarters…”

People were pretty surprised.

Some pretty scared.

But others cast doubt on this being a common practice.

Is this a real threat? Or an urban legend?

Hard to say…

A Google search on my part turned up no evidence that laws this strict exist.

Which isn’t to say that they don’t – but if you find yourself in a job like this, maybe just ask your manager what they’d prefer you do with loose change.

