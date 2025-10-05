Her Maternal Grandmother Raised Her, But Now She Doesn’t Want To Return The Favor By Letting Her Grandmother Move In With Her Family

Imagine losing your mother and being raised by your grandmother? Would you feel like you owe your grandmother?

When she gets older, should you let her move in with you or send her to an assisted living facility?

In today’s story, one woman is dealing with this exact situation, and she doesn’t want to let her grandmother move in with her after what happened last time.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not wanting to take my grandmother back into my home? I [31F] lost my parents young and was raised by my maternal grandparents. My grandfather has passed away, and my grandmother is very old now. She did help me in the past , she gave me money for the downpayment on my apartment. At that time, there was no agreement that me or my husband would take responsibility for her care.

We did try bringing her to live with us for a few months. But it was very difficult. She constantly fought with the household help (we had to replace helpers five times), and she also argued with us. Eventually, she called my maternal uncle, and he took her in. Now things have gone bad with her daughter (my aunt), and she’s asking me and my husband to bring her back.

The thing is, my grandmother does have enough money to pay for assisted living or a caretaker, but she outright refuses. My husband is completely against having her live with us again because of the chaos last time, and I honestly agree it would strain our marriage and peace at home. At the same time, I feel guilty , she raised me, and she helped me financially, but she also makes it impossible to live peacefully. So, AITA for saying no and not taking her back, even though she’s old and refuses to use her own money for assisted living?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

