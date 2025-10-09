Her Mom Got Mad At Her For Easily Finding Something That She Was Unable To Find, So This Woman Started Laughing At Her

Some arguments between mother and daughter can be so petty.

This woman was always blamed for things going missing at home.

Her mom had been looking for a lost knife for 2 days, and she was able to find it in 2 seconds.

So she started laughing at her mom’s angry reaction, which only infuriated her mom even more.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH for laughing when my mom was mad at me? I (30F) live with my mom, dad, and sibling, and I’m often blamed for things that I have nothing to do with. For example, if something goes “missing,” I’m the first one my mom interrogates. Nine times out of 10, she’ll find it right after questioning me. I don’t know why I’m the first one she goes to. Even though we don’t have a great relationship, I treat her how I would want to be treated.

This woman told her mom where the missing knife is.

The other day, she was yelling about someone losing a floral ceramic knife, the kind you use to spread butter with. I was the first one asked about it obviously. I said I thought I’d seen it in the silverware drawer with the rest of the butter knives. She said it wasn’t there.

The next day, her mom brought up the knife again.

The next day we were arguing about stupid stuff, I think I had forgotten to take out the bathroom trash or something. She starts up about the knife again. And I asked her why I’m never given the benefit of the doubt. I told her that what bothers me the most is that she never even apologizes when it turns out not to be me.

She immediately found the knife where she said it would be.

We were in the kitchen when she watched me open the silverware drawer. And after 2 seconds of looking, I pulled it out and said, “Is this the knife you’re talking about?” She started yelling at me saying, “You’re so full of it that wasn’t there earlier.” I laughed because she watched me open the drawer. I said, “You literally watched me! What do think? I just pulled it out of nowhere?”

Her mom got furious after she laughed.

She was furious and a little embarrassed but still won’t apologize. My dad was laughing and saying you are like two 12-year-olds. She got so upset that she ran off and slammed her bedroom door. So, am I the jerk?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid question from this one.

This person offers some honest advice.

Mom is toxic, says this one.

And lastly, people are siding with her.

Being the family scapegoat is never easy.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.