Her Mother-in-Law Is Always Rude To Her, So She Refused To Join Her Family For A Day At An Amusement Park

AITA for refusing to go to a theme park because MIL didn’t buy me a pass? “I (28F) am married to a amazing loving husband (32M).

Like many others, my MIL has found reasons to dislike me. It started 2 years ago when I choose to breastfeed at her husband’s birthday party. She blocked me on Facebook and has been distant and tense since then. This past Christmas my husband let me know his mom was going to be buying season passes for Wild Adventures for him and my 2 children but not for me. This is the 3rd year she has not gotten me anything for holidays. Truly this does not bother me. I cant / don’t want to force her to like me.

Fast forward to today my husband wants to go to said theme park this weekend and I refuse to go. This frustration is towards my husband as this was not spur of the moment surprise gift. She let him know months ago she was purchasing yearly passes and was not getting one for me. That I could pay for a ticket or go on days that are “bring a guest for free”. He says I am letting her win by being petty and not going. He is begging me to reconsider saying I should be grateful she did anything. I would also like to add money is not a problem to their household or ours. This is 100% a petty thing and not about money. AITA for refusing to go?”

