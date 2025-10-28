Her Mother-in-Law Only Acknowledged Her Husband As A New Parent After She Gave Birth To Their Child, So She Made A Threatening Remark

New mothers should always be recognized for their strength and sacrifices as new parents.

This woman had just given birth to her and her husband’s first child.

Instead of being supportive, her mother-in-law has been overlooking her role.

She only acknowledges her husband and only gives gifts to him for being a “new father.”

AITA 34F for telling my 64F MIL that if she continually ignores my role as my daughter’s mother she will no longer be welcome in her life? My husband (38M) and I (34F) just had our first baby, a beautiful 4-month-old daughter. We’re over the moon. However, my MIL has been a constant thorn in my side. She’s an amazing grandma, don’t get me wrong, but she consistently ignores me as a parent and only acknowledges my husband’s role.

She asks him how he’s adjusting to fatherhood, and even invited him out to a concert without including me, saying it’s because he’s been working hard and is a great father. Um, hello? I’m the one who carried this baby for 9 months and pushed her out. And I am now caring for her full-time as a SAHM.

The final straw was when she showed up at our home just 4 days after I gave birth. She gave my husband a gift geared towards him as a first-time father without even acknowledging me or my role as a new mom. My husband spoke with her about it. He suggested that if she wants to support him, she could babysit our daughter, or she could give us tickets to an event together as a couple, so we can both get a break and spend some quality time together.

But she got defensive and made some snide comment about “a son being a son until he takes a wife.” She implied that it would be disloyal to me for him to accept a gift from her. It’s clear to me that she’s manipulative and trying to drive a wedge between my husband and me. But luckily, I married a great and loyal husband who puts our little family first and always defends me to his mom. He’s stood up for me and made it clear that he values our relationship and our family unit.

She’s shown a clear disparity in how she treats us. She buys my husband expensive gifts for his birthday while I got a simple text on my birthday. My parents live in another country, so I thought my MIL would make an extra effort to support us as a couple, but it feels like she’s intentionally excluding me.

AITA for feeling frustrated with my MIL’s behavior and expecting her to treat me as an equal partner in parenting? I could be the jerk because I finally had enough and told my MIL I will not allow her around my daughter, especially if she can’t acknowledge my role as the mother in my daughter’s life. I’m not going to allow my daughter to be around that as she gets older, seeing her mom being consistently overlooked. I could be the jerk because my consequence may have been too harsh.

