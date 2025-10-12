Her Neighbor Keeps Letting People Park In One Of Her Assigned Spots, So She Wants To Start Towing People Who Park There

You know what time of year it is, folks…?

It’s towing season!

And this lady is thinking about unleashing holy hell on one of her neighbors who keeps taking one of her parking spot.

Read on and see what you think about what she had to say!

AITA over parking spots? “I (23F) am allocated 2 spots at my apartment complex per my lease. My neighbor is also allocated 2 spots and only uses one. Whenever he has a guest over, or UberEats delivers, or anything else, he always directs them to use my spot.

Come on, man!

Just recently I came back from running an errand and BOTH of my spots were full and I got into a pretty heated argument with the person who said “Well, Dave said I could use this spot. Find somewhere else”. My leasing company is absolutely the WORST and as such I’ve been handling it myself.

She’s had enough.

Recently I threatened my neighbor that I will be calling tow trucks if they keep parking in my spots. No parking has also been painted on my spots as well. Am I overreacting? WIBTA if I started calling tow trucks?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this person offered some advice.

Some people just don’t know how to be good neighbors…

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.