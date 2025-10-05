Her Problematic Neighbors Have Been Sneaking Into Their Backyard, So This Woman Plans On Posting Their Security Footage On Facebook

Some neighbors can be really crazy and entitled.

WIBTA for Embarrassing the neighbors for trespassing in our backyard Our family moved into our home about two years ago. We moved in and our adjacent neighbor has been a nightmare. They are a forty-something couple. They have a five-year-old son with developmental disabilities.

This woman’s neighbors fought against her building a fence.

When we first moved in, we wanted a privacy fence for our dogs. Our realtor, our seller’s realtor, and our seller said it wouldn’t be an issue. The neighbor fought the HOA about it for three months, and due to the situation and needing a fence, we made huge concessions. So, we just installed a 4-foot fence.

The neighbors called the cops on her husband.

It started with them calling the cops one morning. It was when my husband got home from work on a Sunday morning, and he sat on our backyard deck after a night shift. He was drinking a beer while hanging out with our daughter.

The cops just dismissed the case.

They said he was endangering our daughter. Thankfully, the cop understood wanting a beer after a night shift, so he just popped in and popped out.

The neighbors kept calling the HOA on her.

We had a little Fischer Price playhouse last summer for her to play in, and they reported it to the HOA. We hung a baby swing off a tree branch, and they did the same thing. We got a call from the HOA.

The neighbors would block her driveway, too.

The mom particularly will park her minivan in front of our driveway so my husband can’t pull in or out of the garage. She wigs out when my husband comes and knocks on her door at 5:30 am to move it.

She recently installed a play set in her backyard.

Suffice to say, we have learned our lesson. So when we decided to install a play set, we jumped through the hoops. Last month, we had a landscaper install it. It’s essentially a playground in our backyard.

They realized the neighbors had been sneaking in to let their son play.

We both work essential jobs, and no one is home during the day. My husband switched to nights, and he has watched them in past two weeks letting themselves into our backyard. They let their son play for an hour or two, twice a day.

The locked gate didn’t stop them.

At first, they entered through the gate, which we then locked. Now, they jump the fence and bring a step ladder to get back over. They always wait for me to leave for work. I’m not sure they see my husband pull in at about 6:00 in the morning.

So she has a plan to embarrass them.

We bought a security camera that records. Am I the jerk if my plan is to record them playing in my backyard? I plan on putting it on the neighborhood Nextdoor and Facebook page.

She’s also pondering whether she should call the cops.

The mom is active in both and complains about us. She previously posted about our playground landscaping being insensitive. My other option is to call the cops, but I don’t want to frighten their son.

The neighbors called the cops on them. Time to return the favor!

