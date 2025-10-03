Her Roommate Knew She Had A Cat When She Moved In, But Now She Has A Problem With The Kitty Litter

Have you ever had to deal with a roommate’s pets?

If your roommate had a pet, would you set boundaries on where the pet could be within your shared living space, or would you be okay with letting the pet roam freely?

In this story, one Redditor is confused about their roommate’s behavior around her cat and their roommate’s request.

See the story below to learn more.

WIBTA if I told my roommate that cat litter in her room isn’t a boundary. I (21f) am living with a new roommate who doesn’t ever talk to me.

But she texted me this morning and told me the fact that my cat tracking litter into her room is violating her boundaries.

The irony? She plays with the cat!

The litter box is more than 30 ft from her room. She let’s the cat into her room and plays with her, which is fine. And she knew I had a cat when she moved in and said it was fine. I feel like she is saying its a boundary so I have to do something and can’t say it’s not my problem.

Also, she has noticed a lack of hygiene on the roommate’s side.

She has not vacuumed her room a single time since she moved in a few months ago. (Also some litter recommendations would be great!) So WIBTA?

So, who is to blame here? Should the OP be more mindful of the cat litter? Or is this a silly request coming from the roommate? Let’s see the comments on Reddit to get an idea.

Redditors noted that what the roommate said didn’t qualify as a boundary.

Another said the issue was on her to clean her room.

One person brought up that a cat doesn’t recognize boundaries.

And finally, a reader recommended that the roommate keep the cat out of her room.

This roommate needs to decide if she wants to interact with the cat or not.

