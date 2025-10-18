Her Social Butterfly Of A Husband Is Going Out With Friends Like Usual, But With An Infant At Home, That’s Making Her Miserable

Parenting changes just about everything in big ways and small.

Sometimes, it can be very hard to know how to handle those changes, or what’s necessary to sacrifice.

If you had a newborn baby and your husband wanted to go out with friends several times a week, would you be okay with that, or would you want him to stay home to help you?

The woman in this story wants her husband to stay home. Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for getting irritated whenever my husband asks if he can go out in the evening while we have a 3 week newborn at home? My husband has always been someone who loves spending time with his friends/ going out. Since week 1 that we’ve been back home from the hospital after our baby was born, he’s been going out with a friend or two 1-3x a week. I really love my husband but it’s been irritating me since then.

At first it wasn’t so bad.

Granted, it was easier on me with him going out that early on because we had a live-in nanny that took care of the baby while I rested pretty much 24/7. We only had her for two weeks. I really thought he would ask to go out less because it’s all me now but it seems like he wants to go out every other day, or whenever we don’t have plans for the evening.

And it’s not like he’s a total deadbeat.

He helps me, of course. During the night when I’m just too tired to breastfeed, he helps bottle feed. Helps with diaper changes at times during the night. During the day, he washes the dishes and baby bottles, sets up lunch and dinner if we don’t go out to eat/ order take out, lets me sleep in the morning if I had a rough night, entertains the baby… to name a few.

But it’s starting to affect her a lot.

I feel bad that someone who loves going out is stuck at home so of course I’m ok with him going out to take a breather but I’ve hit a point where I’m anxious and miserable when I’m alone at home with the baby in the evening/ night. I cried a few times because I was just so overwhelmed with a nonstop crying baby struggling to feed, pump my breasts, do the dishes, do the laundry, just more house chores while my husband is out with his friends. And this is all while I’m still recovering from my delivery. I can’t even shower/ get ready for bed when I’m alone at home with the baby. I only get ready for bed when my husband gets back home which is usually anywhere between 10pm-12am.

Some real struggle is going on here.

I feel like a completely different person once the sun sets. Half anxious on how the night will be, half sad that my day is already over, I just want to cry. Anyways, I’m just so irritated whenever he asks me if he can go out. He usually goes out to play golf (at the course or screen golf) or grab dinner and it usually never lasts longer than 6 hours. AITAH?

Is she wrong to want her husband to stay home, or is he wrong for leaving her home while he goes out with friends?

Here’s what the comments on Reddit made of this:

This person shares their opinion.

She needs to have a serious sit-down.

Many were baffled by his priorities.

But obviously she needs to communicate this to him.

It’s just way too soon to be heading back to normal life right now, bud.

He needs to care for the baby at this crucial first stage.

