His Coworkers Refused To Contribute To A Communal Microwave, But Then Were Livid When He Purchased His Own

What would you do if management provided a subpar break room, but no one would help you in trying to fix it? One man recently expressed his frustration over exactly this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for bringing in my own microwave to work?

I work as a shuttle driver and a driver says in an inconsiderate a****** because I put a lock on my microwave.

He says he understands a personal fridge but a microwave should be for everyone.

Are there unspoken rules with appliances now?

We have 20 drivers in the break room having lunch at the same time.

They broke the new one in a day and we’re not allowed to use the one in the Dispatch office anymore and won’t get us a new one until it breaks.

Not this guy’s fault he’s forward thinking!

So right now there’s only one microwave for all the drivers so I brought in my own.

Before bringing my own, I asked a bunch of people if they’re willing to split a microwave and they said no because they don’t wanna spend the money for a second microwave.

Fair enough, but then they don’t get to offer to reap the benefits!

So I brought my own this way I don’t have to worry about not being able to finish eating before going out and I put a lock on it because why do I want it to break in a day and nobody was willing to help shell out the money.

The epitome of why people can never have nice things. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to chime in.

Things are going to be heating up in this office one way or another.

