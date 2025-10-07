His Daughter Asked Him To Buy Her A Wi-Fi Extender So She Could Work Better In Her Bedroom, But This Man Refused, Saying It’s Her Responsibility

Some children, even adult ones, think they can just ask their parents for anything.

This man welcomed their daughter back home after a breakup.

He and his wife let her live with them rent-free, while also paying for groceries and cooked meals.

So, when she asked them to buy her a wi-fi extender, they felt her request was hilarious and unreasonable.

Would you have reacted the same way? Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA – Adult daughter lives for free with us, wants us to pay to upgrade wifi for her We love our daughter and we have a good relationship. She had a breakup and moved home in July temporarily (maybe for 6 to 12 months, I guess). We are more than happy to help out, and she can stay as long as she needs to. But she is complaining about our wi-fi coverage and how it’s affecting her ability to do her job remotely.

This man refused to pay for her daughter’s wi-fi extender.

She can be pretty frugal and has asked us to pay for an extender that will cover her bedroom. We said, “No way,” after laughing a little bit. To be fair, our AT&T wi-fi has always been spotty at either end of our large home. So we can understand her issue. However, she’s a grown woman with a good job making good money and has significant savings. She is significantly ahead of where others her age are (28–30).

His daughter could use the basement for a better connection, but she refuses to.

My wife and I are retired empty nesters, and our wi-fi works perfectly well for us. She has other options to connect (plenty of room in the finished basement). But she doesn’t like to work there due to furniture (1 room) or lack of windows (other 2 rooms). We can afford to do whatever we want with our house. But we find it off-putting that she wouldn’t just buy/rent the extender and be done with it.

He and his wife do not charge her for rent, and they even buy and cook her food.

We don’t charge rent. We pay for groceries. She has dietary restrictions, so she does buy some of her own as well. We cook or provide dinner 6 days a week (she cooks one dinner a week). We believe her asking/expecting us to pay for this “since it’s your house” is over the top.

That’s why he thinks it’s absurd if they will be the ones to pay for her extender.

Mind you, we’re also paying for a family vacation (flights, hotel, rental car, attractions/park tickets, meals) in a month. We get that children get used to parents paying for everything. But this one has us alternately laughing out loud and scratching our heads. She refuses to pay anything for the extender “on principle.” And so I guess it’s on principle that we’re refusing. Are we the jerks?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another valid point from this one.

You should stop enabling her, says this user.

Finally, short and straightforward.

If you need it, then you should pay for it.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.