His Ex Wanted Him To Pay Her Bills After They Broke Up, But He Refused

Isn’t it crazy when exes act entitled to your life?

Imagine breaking up with your partner, but they still want you to pay their rent.

Would you do it, or would you tell them they’re on their own?

This guy shares how his ex wanted him to financially support her after they broke up.

Find out how things got bad between them!

AITA for not helping out my now ex who is helping out her mom who is dealing with cancer? My (25M) ex (24F) and I were together 5 years. 2 years ago, we moved across the country (USA) away from all our family and friends for her to get her Ph.D. in a top program.

This is where it gets bad!

Since we moved, I have been paying the bills, except her car note and health insurance. During our first year here, our relationship was still decent, but not as good as it had been. Over the last year, the relationship has greatly deteriorated. I had suggested us to get counseling, but that was rebuffed.

That’s INSANE!

Essentially she told me she did not have time or energy to spend on the relationship given all the stresses of school. She is about to start Year 3 of a 5-6 year program. I just cannot wait 3-4 years to see if things get better. That conversation was in mid March. I decided I would break up after the semester was over. In late May, I broke up with her. I told her I would keep paying the bills through the end of the lease (end of August), but we needed to go our separate ways after that.

UH OH…

She did not take it well. Unbeknownst to me, she had relatively recently found out her mom had cancer. She went home to be with her family and was there until last week. Our friends and family back home have all found out about the breakup and are all over the place, but plenty are mad at me. But, I take it with a grain of salt given that they haven’t been privy to the relationship for two years. So, I think they are responding based on how things were when we moved, and yes, they were great.

But things have changed.

They have not been that way since. Here is the situation. School is about to start back up and my ex has not looked at any places. She just came back last week. She asked that I either keep paying for the apartment through the end of September (the landlord said we could stay through end of October if needed, but just let him know) or she could move into my new place (I bought a house).

He thinks she’s being unreasonable…

I am opposed to both ideas. The apartment costs me about $2100/month (which I have in my savings, but would be a substantial hit for me) and I think it is a bad idea for me to let her move into my house. I said “no” to both ideas. She lost it on me.

He’s not sure about the whole thing!

This is a college town, it is August, and damn near everything in housing is taken at this point. She cannot find anything in her price range. And she has been spending the summer helping out her mom.

I do feel bad for her, but I do not think I need to keep paying for her at this point. We broke up 3 months ago. AITA?

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation!

Why would she expect him pay for the apartment for her when they’re broken up?

Let’s find out what Reddit users wrote in the comments.

That’s right! This user thinks the ex is not this guy’s responsibility anymore.

This user thinks the ex should have figured out her living place earlier.

This user knows that this couple isn’t close enough for him to take responsibility for her anymore.

This user thinks this guy has already done enough!

This user knows that the ex needs to figure out her life on her own!

His ex is not his responsibility.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.