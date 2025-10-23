His Girlfriend Kept Following And Liking Her Ex’s Posts On Instagram, So He Decided To Break Up With Her

Trust and honesty are crucial in a healthy relationship.

This man made it clear to his girlfriend that he did not want to keep up with exes on social media.

However, he learned that she continued to follow and like her ex’s posts.

After repeated disagreements, he eventually decided to end the relationship.

AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend after she kept following her ex? I’m a sophomore in college and had been dating my girlfriend for about a year. Early on, I told her one of my boundaries was not keeping up with exes on social media. She agreed at the time and said she understood.

A few months later, I found out she was still following her ex and liking his posts. When I brought it up, she said it wasn’t a big deal. I told her if it really wasn’t a big deal, then she should just unfollow him. She didn’t and brushed it off again.

I ended up confiding in her cousin, who actually agreed with me that my boundary was fair. Eventually, I decided to break up with her. Because I felt like she didn’t respect what I had made clear from the beginning. This followed a huge argument where it was on my mind all day at work.

Now, some mutual friends are saying I overreacted. And that I ended things over “just Instagram.” AITA for ending the relationship?

Stalking your ex on Instagram never leads to anything good.

