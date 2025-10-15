His Stepsiblings Always Treated Him Miserably, So When His Family Planned A Vacation, He Decided Not To Go

It’s really heartbreaking when a blended family doesn’t blend well.

AITA for staying at mom’s when my dad and stepfamily went on vacation? My parents were never together and I was 3 when my dad married my stepmom. My stepmom had three kids from her first marriage and they were 7, 8 and 9 when we became stepsiblings.

I never felt like I fit in with my stepfamily. My stepmom was nice to my face but her kids never accepted me and they excluded me all the time. Because there were three of them I would be left out but other times, if we had to sit in two’s, they would fight each other over who got stuck with me.

They didn’t like me calling them siblings, step or without the step and they said we weren’t siblings or real family and that they were a real family without me. Eventually our half siblings were born and they used to turn them against me too. Whenever I was at mom’s house every other week they ignored them but as soon as I was there they would be inviting our half siblings to hang out with them or buying them stuff and leaving me out.

I only knew they ignored them other times because they and my stepmom would say it and sometimes my half siblings too. Every vacation they would ignore me and once they were old enough they would do sibling activities and leave me behind with my dad and stepmom and they would be like why didn’t you go and I’d tell them. My stepsiblings used to buy ice cream for everyone but me too. On vacation and when we gathered with extended family. Sometimes I heard my stepmom stand up for me.

Dad once too but they told dad he wasn’t their parent so shut up. One time we were all dropped off at this kids concert thing and my stepsiblings took my half siblings to do something else and left me alone. Another time we were sent to see a movie and my oldest stepbrother got me a ticket to a different movie than the rest of them and didn’t get me any snacks or drinks. There was a vacation where my half siblings were kept with other family and the vacation was meant for the big kids and I was left in the hotel on my own because my dad and stepmom left us at the hotel on our own and my stepsiblings took off without me.

Last month my dad and stepmom had a two week vacation planned and dad told me when and where we were going and he said my stepsiblings were bringing friends along. And I just knew from previous experience of being around their friends that I would be left out again but even worse. Because it would be all the time snacks and going places that I would be left out of. And my dad said I couldn’t bring a friend unless I could pay for it like my stepsiblings because he and my stepmom couldn’t afford it.

So I talked to mom and then I told dad I would be staying at mom’s while they went on vacation. Dad was like no you have to come, we paid for you. I said I didn’t care and to try and get a refund but it sounded awful to me. He was trying to convince me to come up until they left and when he and my stepmom got back they were mad I stayed behind. AITA?

