Neighbors Have Been Using A Homeowner’s Driveway Instead Of Their Own, And He Wants To Have A Talk With Them About It

WIBTA for telling my neighbor not to use my driveway? “I’m renting and I have a long driveway. Can fit 6 cars if needed packed tight.

The house next to me is weird. I think it’s 3 families living there and they have 6 cars but only a 2 car driveway so they park in the grass parallel to the sidewalk. There’s a family that lives in a room in the backyard, their only access is through a wooden gate next to my driveway.

The dude’s car broke down in front of my house for two weeks, they walk through my driveway to get into and out of their backyard, and now he doesn’t have a car, so they have friends picking them up and dropping them off so they park in my driveway for 3-5 minutes at a time to get picked up. It’s annoying and my wife doesn’t like it much. Am I being petty or a jerk for not wanting them to use my driveway? I haven’t talked to them yet cause I get the situation but it’s pretty annoying. WIBTA for telling him to stop using my driveway?”

