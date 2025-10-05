His Nephew Was Bothered By The Way His Stepdad Has Been Claiming They Look Alike, So This Man Flipped The Script

Some harmless banter for adults can deeply affect kids.

AITA for saying my younger nephew looks just like the father of my older nephew instead of his own dad? My sister was married twice. She was married to Ben for over 10 years and they had two kids. My nephew Conor (now 14) and my niece Elle who was only 4 when she and Ben died 8 years ago. She remarried three years ago, and her current husband is Aaron. My sister and Aaron have a 6 month old son Shane together.

Aaron had been claiming his stepson, Conor, looks like him.

My sister first met Aaron two years after the accident. From the time they moved in together until now, Aaron has mentioned how much Conor looks like him. He claims Conor has his eyes, his hair texture, his nose, his ears, etc. It angers Conor because he’s the image of his dad. And he really looks nothing like Aaron.

Conor doesn’t like it.

He’s told Aaron not to do it and how much it bothers him but Aaron insists on doing it. And my sister said it’s harmless, and it’s sweet that Aaron can see himself in Conor. She thinks Conor should love it too and could do with accepting Aaron more. Because she feels like she has two families.

Aaron seems jealous of Conor’s late dad.

Aaron gets jealous any time someone points out how much Conor looks like Ben. When Conor brings it up himself there’s always a specific tension in the air. I think a lot more people bring it up because of how insistent Aaron is on claiming Conor looks like him.

Conor vented to this man, his uncle, about Aaron.

We were together for Mother’s Day yesterday and Conor was venting to me about the Aaron situation. And we talked a little about Ben. Aaron interrupted and told Conor his mom wanted him. And then Aaron told me it wasn’t the time or place to talk about Ben.

So this man flipped the script on Aaron.

We all sat down to eat and someone liked Conor’s new haircut. Again, Aaron said how he got it from him or whatever. I decided to make a point. So I said Shane was looking so much like Ben now and how you’d think they were twins. That was a comment Aaron has made about Conor. I said those eyes are 100% Ben.

Conor appreciated it.

Conor laughed and smiled at me but my sister told me that it wasn’t possible. I told her it clearly was and how could she deny it. She told me they’re not related so it’s not possible. Conor said that’s like him and Aaron. And if Shane can’t look like his dad, he can’t look like Shane’s dad.

But Aaron was furious.

Aaron called me a jerk on the way out. And he told me I had to be a real idiot to say his son looked like another man. He said he couldn’t wait for my wife and I to have kids to see how much I like it. I told him the whole point went really far over his head. My sister told me it was petty and I shouldn’t do that. AITA?

