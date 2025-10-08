October 8, 2025 at 5:35 am

His Roommate Has Been Neglecting The Cat That He Brought Home, So The Other Roomie Took The Cat To An Animal Shelter And Gave It Up For Adoption

Having a pet involves an enormous responsibility.

This man has a roommate who brought home a cat he found on the street.

But after a few weeks, his roommate started neglecting his cat.

So he gave the cat up for adoption, which infuriated his roommate.

AITA For giving up my roommate’s cat for adoption?

I (21M) live with my roommate (22M) in a fairly small apartment.

Shortly after he moved into the apartment, he came home one day with a small cat he had found on the street.

At first I didn’t have any problem with it.

But like 3 weeks later, he stopped caring about it.

This man’s roommate had been neglecting the cat he brought home.

From time to time, he would close the door to his room and leave the cat outside.

Because the cat was supposedly too annoying.

He also forgets to feed it often and I was the one doing it most of the time.

The last straw was when one day, while I was out, he locked the poor cat in my room.

Because “it was bothering him” and when I came back the cat had scratched my desk and chair.

He gave the cat up for adoption and his roommate got furious.

I had enough, I didn’t sign up for this.

So the next day, I grabbed the cat went to the nearest animal shelter and gave it up for adoption.

The next day, he asked about the cat.

He hadn’t even noticed it was gone for a full day.

When I told him what I had done he got furious, now he won’t speak to me. AITA?

Don’t adopt a pet just to neglect it.

