His Roommate Spray Painted Lines On The Street For Parking, But He Didn’t Follow His Rules And Parked Like He Pleased

AITA for not parking within the lines my roommate spray-painted onto our public street? “I (28M) live in a three-bedroom apartment with two roommates (30M, 31F, only the male is important for this story). Our apartment only has one parking spot, so the male roommate pays an extra $50 a month to park in the garage (a deal we all agreed upon on the beginning). The female and I both park on the street as it’s not that bad since we’re in the back of a less crowded neighborhood and neither of us drive too much as it is. Recently, the 30M roommate who has our parking spot sold his compact car for a larger, more durable SUV that no longer fits in the garage. He’s since started parking on the street with us and converted the garage into a kickback space/place for him to store his outdoor gear.

In the past, he’s gotten upset with me regarding how I park in the public street because I tend to take up more than one “spot” along the curb where others could park. It’s not a consistent thing – just occasional, and our street generally has spots open except maybe on street sweeping days where it may be tougher to park on one side of the street.

Recently, he took a spray can and stencil and spray-painted white lines in the public street to “designate” where people can or cannot park in the street. So now, the curb on each side essentially have sprayed on “lines” to direct the flow of parking. This was done without asking the neighbors or roommates – we’ve never had a huge issue with people on the street regarding parking. Last week, I did not park between the lines he sprayed painted on the street. In my mind, those lines are just something he drew, and on a public street, I should be able to park the way I want.

Perhaps predictably, he blew up on me, calling me an ******* for parking like that, saying it makes me selfish, and saying I’m one of the most inconsiderate people he’s ever lived with. I tried to downplay how big of a deal this was for the street, but he was adamant on making me understand why my actions were wrong. I have agreed to apologize if this AITA subreddit indeed deems me the *******. I understand that there is the possibility that we are both jerks – that is likely the correct diagnosis. What do we think? AITA for not parking within the spray painted lines that he marked on our public street? Or am I inconsiderate for ignoring the lines he sprayed and parking wherever I want, even if it may be detrimental to neighbors?”

