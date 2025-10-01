His Wife Didn’t Want Him To A “New Friends” Meetup Because Single Women Might Be There, But Then She Attends Another Group And Invites A Guy Over To Their House

Isn’t it annoying when people put you through weird double standards that are completely unreasonable?

AITAH for being angry w/wife over her new “friends meet up group” that I’m not allowed to be a part of? Background: My wife and I have been going through a bit of a rough patch lately.

Just yesterday, I told her how I wished I felt like she respected me, esp. the way she speaks to me in front of our son, and how I felt like lately there were “two sets of rules” and I wanted her to try to be mindful of that. A few months back, my wife sat me down and explained how she felt like we needed more social interaction, more friends, etc. We have a young child and are quite busy with work, so I completely agreed.

After this, I received some ad for a popular new meetup concept that involves matching people based on quite a few factors. I thought it looked interesting, signed up, completed the profile/quiz, put it on my calendar, and came how to excitedly tell my wife about it, and suggested she do the same.

She immediately asked, “well, are there women there?” I said, I believe so, but that isn’t the point of this. Is that a big deal? She said, “are you kidding me? come on, that is just a singles meetup group, I would NEVER be ok with that”. I said ahhh, well I didn’t think of that, sorry you took it that way, I won’t go. I canceled, never thought about it again. Couple weeks back, my wife mentions she has found a similar group that was women only (great!). She went out, I went out with some friends, came back at different times, and spoke this AM.

I asked how the night went. “Oh, I don’t even know where to start, it was crazy”. I said huh? what’s the quick recap? she said, well, it was men and women and I didn’t know….AND I met a new friend, he is awesome, we had great conversation yada yada yada. “I told him he should come over and we can all hang out together”. I was like…uhhhh (quite taken aback). Really? and then I was like, let me guess, this guy is single. She was like “well yes he just recently got out of a relationship”.

Fast forward: I’ve felt disrespected, demeaned,, all day and I’m really, really upset about this. I can’t I don’t care at all that men were there (as I said, my wife has several male friends). I just can’t get over the fact that she was so adamant about me not going, even to the point of getting annoyed with me, then she does seemingly the exact same thing, takes it a step further….and doesn’t think it’s “that big of a deal”.

She insinuated I was “overreacting” earlier and told me she was sorry I was “annoyed” by it. I really think my wife doesn’t think its a big deal and told me she expected me to “laugh it off”. AITAH?

