His Wife Imposed A Strictly Vegetarian Rule On The Household, So When He Supported His Stepson Wanting To Eat Meat, She Blew Up On Him

Families often face challenges when blending different lifestyles, especially with food choices.

In one household, one man’s wife’s firm stance on vegetarianism was soon challenged when her son expressed a new craving for meat.

But when he sided with his stepson over his wife, that’s when the real trouble started.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I insist my stepson be allowed to eat meat? Here’s the thing. My wife and I were both single parents when we got married. She is a vegetarian and was raising her kids as vegetarians.

He and his kids soon adapted this lifestyle as well, pretty much without incident.

My oldest, shortly after the wedding, decided he also wanted to be a vegetarian. Fine. The vegetarian food is already being bought and prepared, so if that’s what he wants to do, it’s no skin off my nose.

But this peace wouldn’t last.

Well, a few days ago my wife’s oldest son decided that he is sick of being a vegetarian. He wants to eat meat. My wife did not have the same laid-back reaction I did when my son stopped eating meat.

His wife wasn’t going to let this go without a fight.

She categorically forbade him to eat meat. She said after all these years his body won’t be able to handle it anyway.

She didn’t seem willing to compromise at all on this.

I said we could start him out on chicken stock and see how he reacts to that, and she was ticked. We ended up arguing, and she told me under no circumstances are her kids eating meat and to stay out of it.

He soon challenges her further, and she jabs back.

I said why was it okay for my son to stop eating meat but not okay for her son to start. She said that’s different. I said, “Oh, because your lifestyle is morally correct and mine isn’t?” She said I was being a jerk.

My stepson still really wants to eat meat.

Now he isn’t sure how to proceed.

The smart part of me wants to be quiet, and the stubborn part wants to support him. AITA if I refused to drop this?

You can tell both of these people used to be single parents.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks this kid already knows full well what meat tastes like.

His wife’s insistence on forcing her child to eat vegetarian could end up just harming their relationship for good.

Even if his wife does manage to force him to not eat meat at home, what will happen when the boy is off on his own?

His wife is just plain crossing a line here.

One thing’s for sure: This issue isn’t going away anytime soon.

His wife will have to find a way to make peace with the fact that she can’t control her son forever.

