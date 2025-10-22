HOA Only Allows Vehicles To Park In Driveways For 24 Hours, So One Family Parks Their RV On The Street In Front Of The HOA President’s House

A lot of HOAs have a lot of annoying rules. Imagine living in an HOA neighborhood where you were only allowed to park in your own driveway for 24 hours at a time.

What would you do if you wanted to leave your vehicle parked there longer?

In this story, one family is in this situation and ignores the rules at first, but when that backfires, they decide to follow the rules in a way that will really annoy the HOA.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

So You Don’t Want It In The Driveway? I live in a neighborhood with an HOA, and they have a rule against having large vehicles in the driveway for more than 24 hours. My parents used to have an RV and we would go on long trips several times a year. Before each we would park it in the driveway for a few days to pack at a leisurely pace. The HOA hates this, and eventually fines us and tells us not to do it again.

They decided to follow the rules.

Here’s where the malicious compliance comes in. In our neighborhood, the roads are public, not private. We did a bit of research and found out that in our area, on public roads, a vehicle can be parked for one WEEK before it needs to move. So, we do the reasonable thing and park our huge RV in front of the house of the head of our HOA. For a week.

But they don’t leave it for just one week.

And then we move it a few dozen feet, and leave it another week. And then go on our trip. We never heard about it from the HOA, presumably because they realized they have no control on public streets. After that they stopped complaining when our RV was in the driveway for a few days every couple months.

That’s a hilarious solution to the problem, but the best part is that it was effective!

