Homeless Family Friends Overstay Their Welcome And Don’t Contribute To Bills, So Daughter Is Upset At Her Mother For Not Kicking Them Out

AITA for wanting to kick my moms friends out of our house? I’m 19, female, and I live with my mom and my younger brother who is 16. I’m medically dependent on my mother and pay most of the bills to help her out since I can’t live on my own.

This all started when a family friend was struggling.

On Thanksgiving last year, my mother’s friend went homeless, a family of 5, and she, myself, and my little brother allowed them into our home for a moment, so they could get their life together.

It’s been just about a year now and they still haven’t left. I have begged my mom to tell them to get out or hurry up. The mother doesn’t have a job, neither does the 22-year-old son.

And they haven’t exactly been A+ roommates…

They have brought lice into our home, they don’t clean, they buy groceries for themselves only, even though my mother had asked for them to help out with groceries, since they refuse to pay bills. The 22-year-old son enters my room without knocking, and one time he caught me mid-change, the youngest girl has stolen a handful of items from my room, and the two girls consistently destroy my little brothers things.

All three of the kids stay in my brother’s room, which he wasn’t given a choice on that. I buy groceries for myself since I have a controlled diet and can’t eat anything they buy or my mom buys, and each time I put it in the fridge and tell the family not to eat it, they go ahead and do it anyway.

