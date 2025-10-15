Homeowner Submits Christmas Decorating Theme To HOA For Approval So There Was Nothing They Could Do About The Final Design

Imagine living in an HOA and wanting to find a way to get back at the HOA for all of their annoying rules. Would you ever consider revenge via a Christmas decorating loophole?

Christmas Decorating and an HOA My friend lives in a homeowner’s association and they have a very strict rule on lawn ornaments and decorating. They have banned pink flamingos on their own, this is important later, and for Christmas they require the house to have a theme. My friend was looking for a way to mess with them and I found it for him in the Bahamas.

The theme he chose was Christmas in Paradise, he sold it to the association by saying it would be bright colors to off-set the dreary winter we were having. They enthusiastically approved it, they had no idea.

He found some plastic palm trees, borrowed nine of a friend’s pink flamingos and built a sled for Santa. The flamingos had reindeer antlers and the one in front had a red nose stuck on. The reigns for his flamingos were lights not bells. He also had lights on the house and fake palms and a sign that said Christmas in Paradise. The HOA couldn’t do anything because I had found a painting in the Bahamas that inspired the whole set up and bought it for the friend with the flamingo collection and it fit in with his theme.

