Homeowner Tried To Be A Good Neighbor And Watch Out For A Vulnerable Elderly Woman, But When Their Kindness Began To Be Exploited, They Had To Put An End To It

In today’s world, being kind can sometimes come with unexpected consequences.

One homeowner’s compassion soon turned into daily stress when their neglectful neighbor kept leaving her elderly mother on their doorstep.

They were left with a difficult choice that was way more than they ever bargained for.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for asking my neighbor to stop leaving their elderly parent on my porch for hours while they run errands, just because I happen to work from home? My neighbor kept leaving their elderly mom on my porch while they ran errands. I tried to be helpful and accepted it in my first encounters.

But soon they suspected their neighbor had ill intent.

But then I think my neighbor thought I was too kind and took advantage of it. I’d be in the middle of working and notice her just sitting there for hours, and it made me feel trapped because I never agreed to watch her. At the same time, I pitied the elderly.

This added a great deal of stress to their life.

It stressed me out knowing I was being put in that position without any choice. I am a kind neighbor, but this is too much. I have my own life, my own deadlines, and my own problems.

They worry about what would happen if something ever happened to her.

I can’t focus on my life while also worrying if something might happen to the old woman on my porch.

I am softhearted, and if something happened to her, the guilt would eat me up. If she fell or got sick, I know it would somehow fall back on me, and that thought really bothered me.

So they confront their neighbor.

I told them to stop leaving her at my place, but somehow they insisted that I didn’t have to watch her at all since she was just sitting there doing nothing. But still, as I said, I couldn’t handle the guilt if anything happened.

They can’t help but feel resentful for what a neglectful caregiver their neighbor has turned out to be.

I don’t get why people act like this. I wouldn’t even let my dog outside — how can they take leaving their own relative outside? AITA?

No one should be forced into caregiving against their will.

What did Reddit think of this troubling situation?

This neighbor deserves to be reported for what they’re doing.

It’s important that they don’t allow their neighbor’s neglect to negatively impact their life.

If they report it, it may end up helping this poor elderly woman in the end.

They’re a kindhearted person, but they have to look out for themselves too.

In the end, this homeowner wasn’t the bad guy, but their neighbor sure was.

