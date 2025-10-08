Homeowner Was Harassed By Endless House-Buying Telemarketers, So He Gave Them The Address To The White House And Left One Business Embarrassed And Furious

Cold calls are annoying enough, but some telemarketers can really push the limits.

What would you do if house-flipping telemarketers wouldn’t leave you alone?

Would you hang up on them?

Or would you turn the tables and start trolling them instead?

In the following story, one man finds himself dealing with too many scam phone calls and decides to fight back.

Here’s what he did.

Hi do you own the property at… I know we all hate telemarketers but these ‘Can I buy your house folks’ push me to a new level of annoyed. They used to give out a fake company name and say Home Builders Inc. or something. I ended up googling it and got in contact with the actual owner of that company. I believe he was out of MN. He told me that there’s a company in Egypt (of all places) that sells sales leads to American companies, slipping by the legality of combing through public records for personal information. He told me to get to the American companies, I’d need to pretend to be interested in selling my house and wait for the call from the US-based company, and then confront them.

He waited for the first company to call.

So that’s what I did. After giving the Egyptian caller some vague information that was incorrect, I eventually got matched and called by someone in northern Ohio. When I explained I knew what he was doing and that it wasn’t legal, he eventually hung up on me and blocked me. I called from a few different numbers until he disconnected his line. It was a small win, but not the story I came to tell. The calls haven’t stopped, so trolling is my new favorite thing. I constantly beat them to the punch and ask to buy their house, ask them how Egypt is, or what the pyramids are like. I’ve tried to order pizza, put them on hold to see how long they’d last, or just change the subject completely.

Thinking it’s fun to mess with these people, he told them he had a nice house for sale.

My biggest win was when they asked if I had any other properties to sell. I said, “In fact, I do.” 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, District of Columbia, is a very famous address here in the States. However, somehow, my Egyptian caller wasn’t familiar with it and took all my information. Regrettably, I didn’t have amazing information, but I did tell him it had a fenced-in yard, a ton of extra bedrooms, a big round office, and a top-notch security system. Two days later, I got a call: ” I’m not sure who you are, but well-played. I’ve been laughing for the last half hour. How did you convince them you owned the White House?”

The first person thought it was funny.

The first gentleman who called got the joke. He congratulated me, we laughed, and then he hung up. An hour later, I got another call from someone who wasn’t laughing: “I’m trying to figure out why I got a sales lead on the White House.” I explained to him that’s because people in Egypt, where you buy illegal sales leads, don’t know about America.

The next caller wasn’t so nice.

“Yeah, well, I don’t think it’s funny.” Well, that’s tough because I think it’s hysterical. Not only did you waste money on a useless sales lead, but now I’m wasting your time. He told me to go **** myself, but I’m not mad. Does anyone else have any famous addresses I should sell?

Yikes! That second guy really needs to check himself.

