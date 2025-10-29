Customer Was Adamant To Open A Bottle Of Coyote Scent, So The Whole Store Reeked For Hours

Listening to expert advice can save everyone from a huge mess.

Imagine having a customer come into the store you’re working at, ignoring your advice, and doing something that makes the whole store stink.

Would you let her keep shopping or kick her out?

This woman was helping a customer in a locally owned pet supply store.

The customer was looking for a specific product, but she suggested other options.

Despite her warnings, the customer decided to open a bottle, which led to a smelly disaster.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

DO NOT OPEN THAT!!! Two of us yelling!!! About 15 years ago, I ran a pet supply/farm supply locally owned store in what you would call a very wealthy town. I had a customer (female, mid 30’s) come in asking about Coyote scent to put around her garden because she had rabbits eating her garden. I tried to explain the best thing to do was put up a 2-feet high fence of chicken wire to guard her garden. Her reply was, “I’m looking for Coyote Scent!”

This woman was suggesting possible alternatives to the customer.

I told her I totally understood that and asked if she had outdoor cats and/or a smaller dog because Coyote scent will attract coyotes in your yard. Not yelling, but firm. She said she had a cat that went outdoors, so maybe she was thinking the fence might be a good idea. I stepped away to help with a huge line.

She and a coworker both shouted at her as the customer opened the bottle.

All of a sudden, my coworker and I look up and see her trying to open it. We both yell at the top of our lungs, “Do not open that!!!” Welp, too late! The stench of concentrated Coyote scent hits the air. Our customers were like, “What the heck, lady? Why?” She answered, “I was just curious on what it smelled like!”

She berated the customer for being too adamant about smelling the bottle.

I’m calling all staff to get the fans from upstairs and downstairs so I can get our tiny store aired out. She comes up and starts asking about fencing. I looked at her with the “if looks could kill” stare she would have been dead. I said to her, “I suggested something. You were adamant about what you wanted, and then you open the bottle to smell it? What were you thinking?”

She told the customer to get out of the store.

She stumbled with embarrassment. I told her to get out of my store. She caused enough damage! As I said it, 2 employees walked in and immediately puked on the floor right in front of her. She left because she couldn’t stand the puke.

The owners were mortified about what happened.

I called the owners and told them exactly what happened. They were mortified that someone would do that. So we changed the bottles to be held in the employees-only section. They were glad I told her to leave.

What a horrible customer!

Ignoring good advice can create a disaster you cannot undo.

