Hubby Has The Money To Replace Their Older, Messy Car, But He Says It’s Just Not Time Yet

AITA For not buying a new car I was driving the same car for the last 9 years, and bought a new car recently. My old car has a lot of scratches on the outside but runs fine otherwise.

Previously we were somehow managing with one car in the family where I would drop and pick my wife to work. And also manage school. If we ever ran into extreme situations we would uber, which was cheaper than a 2nd car.

I earn well and could have easily bought the car sooner but I am frugal and I think cars are just a way to go from one place to the other. Its just an expense. People around me would often tell me that I should get a new car and they themselves get a new one every 3-4 years. That didnt really bother me.

The only reason I bought a car was that it was becoming difficult to manage everyone’s schedules with one car. My first car was a used car purchased in 2016. I would have bought a used car again if it made sense financially. So now my wife takes the old car to work. She is unhappy driving the old car and wants us to buy another one for her. I do not want us to do that, not that we cant afford it, but I feel we can still keep the old one for a few more years.

She keeps saying now that her work colleagues pester her to get a new car as it looks old and worn out, and its impacting her image at work, and she thinks its not like we can’t afford another one. She says that most of her other co-workers drive much better cars even though they don’t earn as much as both of us combined. I told her that she shouldn’t worry about what people think and we need to manage our finances carefully. She said that then I should let her drive the new car and I can keep the old car.

In the heat of the discussion I also let her know that she is the one that caused the most damage to the car (scrapes, dents), and I am not comfortable having her take the new car. And also that why does she care so much about her car, if her work pays hourly wages. She should rather focus on doing something about her job first. This obviously did not go down well and now its about my money vs her money, rather than our money. For my peace of mind I might just relent to buying another new car.

