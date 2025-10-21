Husband Asks His Wife To Send Quick Texts When She Travels For Work, But She Calls It Controlling And A Red Flag

This husband says he only wants simple communication when his wife travels for work—like a text that she’s arrived safely or that she’s heading home.

But when he brought it up after she returned from an eight-hour trip at 2 a.m. without warning, she accused him of being controlling.

AITA My wife thinks I am controlling. This is pretty short, my wife 33F and I 34M were having a disagreement on the weekend and she told me to post it to reddit. My wife likes to travel and she works out of town a lot, this means I stay home and look after the kids and house. I asked her if she could do a better job communicating plans such as texting me when she arrives at her destination and when she is leaving.

She told me this is a red flag and controlling. I do not track her movements with apps or anything. I strictly would like a I have arrived safely text or an I am leaving X and headed home. The argument started when I mentioned that last time she was out of town 8 hours away she left to drive back and did not message me.

She showed up at 2am and woke me up by knocking on the window since the doors were locked. I asked her why she didn’t send a text at supper time saying she was coming home and she said it wouldn’t matter as I would have been in bed. I understand that but I feel that it is a courtesy to let your spouse know these things.

So reddit AITA?

Most agree he isn’t being controlling—asking for basic updates is about safety and courtesy, not control.

This person says this is just a common courtesy.

This person says Wifey is unstable.

And this person says OP has a definite right to know these things

Sometimes a two-second text can mean the difference between caring and careless.

