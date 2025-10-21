Husband Has A Habit Of Sharpening Their Kitchen Knives Regularly, So His Wife Deliberately Blamed Him When She Cut Herself While Preparing Food

Food preparation requires safety and mindfulness.

This man‘s wife was preparing food in the kitchen when she cut herself with a knife.

She called him out for sharpening the knives, putting the blame on him.

As he was in a bad mood that time, he also responded in a harsh and sarcastic tone.

AITAH if I told my wife it’s not my fault she doesn’t know how to use a knife? This happened literally a few minutes ago. My wife was preparing some vegetables for a meal, and I heard her gasp in pain. I come into the kitchen and she yells at me: “How many times did I tell you to not sharpen those knives!”

She cuts herself pretty regularly when preparing food. I admit that I like my knives to be sharp. Not like extra sharp, but just enough so you don’t struggle cutting tomatoes. Every time she cuts herself, she blames me because they are too sharp.

This morning, I was in a bad mood and told her: “Why don’t you use a cutting board? Why do you have to cut the vegetables against your thumb?” Then she replies, “Oh, of course, it’s my fault!” To what I replied, “Don’t blame me because you don’t know how to use a knife!”

So, now she is mad at me. By the way, the cut isn’t deep. Just a small bandage and it was over. AITA?

Some people will blame others for their own mistakes.

