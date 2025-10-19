Husband Is Trying To Lose Weight For A New Job, So When His Wife Made Him A Big Breakfast, He Got Pretty Upset

Imagine being married, and your spouse is on a diet.

Would you support them by helping them make healthy choices, or would you cook big meals for them like you always have?

In this story, one Redditor works through her feelings on her husband’s new diet and his reaction to her cooking.

See the story below for more information.

AITA For Making my Husband Breakfast AITA for making my husband breakfast even though he’s trying to lose weight for a job opportunity?

Things have been really bad between us. We have been arguing a lot lately, he’s been working 16 hour days 6-to-7 days a week, and I’ve hardly been working and trying to find a better job.

But a bright spot is a potential job offer for the husband.

He finally got a tentative offer for a new job and has to pass a physical and fitness test, which he did. If we get a formal letter, he has to go to a training academy.

So, to show her affection, the wife made breakfast.

We used to always have breakfast together, so I wanted to do something nice. He asked me to make him breakfast yesterday, and I said no, he got upset, and I made him a salad.

So this morning, I made pancakes bacon, eggs and potatoes. And I want to note, I gave him about half the portion size I normally would. When he got home he said, “No, I can’t have that, I’m trying to lose weight, and you know this.”

And the wife’s feelings were definitely hurt.

I instantly felt bad and went into the other room because I was upset. I didn’t want to cry in front of him because in the past he has made fun of my for crying. He said, “see this is why I don’t like coming home anymore. There is always drama, and your trying to turn me into the bad guy.”

I said “no, I just feel stupid and didn’t think about your diet. I just wanted to do something nice like we used to do. Please just go to bed, and I’ll have a salad ready for you when you wake up.”

And the husband felt manipulated by this.

He proceeded to say how much he wants a divorce and how he hates this marriage, and how I’m manipulative and trying to make him feel bad. He said he’d eat it today but just salads from here on out. I told him, “no, just to go to bed.” AITA?

Did the husband overreact to the wife’s kind gesture, or was the wife in the wrong for making breakfast when her husband is on a diet?

What does Reddit think about this wife’s cooking? Let’s see what the comments are saying down below.

This marriage isn’t going to last if they can’t be more considerate of each other.

