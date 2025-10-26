‘I’m the crazy one, because apparently I’m the one who stuck the tissue papers in the holes.’ – A Traveler Was Creeped Out Because Her Hotel Room Had A Bunch Of Holes In The Walls Facing Her Bed

You never know what you’re gonna get when you book a hotel room sight unseen…

And this woman got a real doozy!

Her name is Alexa and she posted a video on TikTok and showed what happened when she took a closer look at the hotel room she booked in Philadelphia.

Alexa said, “I hate Philadelphia, you wanna know why? I thought this was a nice little hotel. I was just sitting over there and then I noticed, that’s an odd hole, cause the bed’s right there. That’s odd, because there’s tissue paper in it.”

She continued, “That’s even weirder. Oh wait, it gets ******* better.”

Alexa continued, “So I just called down and they’re like, ‘No, no, no it’s just part of the rustic vibe.’ I go, ‘What? So you have holes all over, staring at the bedroom?’ Okay, then they proceed to tell me as a supervisor comes up here that I’m the crazy one, because apparently I’m the one who stuck the tissue papers in the holes and the cleaning ladies didn’t do it.”

She added, “No one did it. It was all me. Which is a ******* lie, because the only one I stuck was that one and I took it out. Who? Why? What is this? So they refunded me and we’re moving.”

Yikes…

Check out the video.

Sounds like the beginning of a horror movie…

