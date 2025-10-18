Irate Customer Enters Fast Food Restaurant To Complain That Tomatoes Were On Her Sandwich, But The Employee Points Out That There Aren’t Any Tomatoes

Have you ever gone to a fast food restaurant and special ordered a sandwich so that it does not include certain toppings?

For example, perhaps you don’t like mustard or onions so you ask for your hamburger not to have mustard and onions on it.

What would you do if there were mustard and onions on your sandwich anyway?

Would you wipe them off and eat it anyway or show the sandwich to an employee and ask to have another sandwich?

In this story, one woman chooses the second option except she’s not nice about it.

Let’s see what happens when she complains that her sandwich has tomatoes on it.

The grown woman who didn’t know the difference between ketchup and tomatoes I work at a Fast food chain and basically the typical angry customer is nothing new, but this lady takes the cake on how angry and idiotic people can be over nothing. I’m working a typical night shift and we are just about to close down for the night a little early because we haven’t been busy. That was until I see this lone car speed into the parking lot come to a screeching halt then met with a door slam.

The customer is crazy upset.

In comes the angry customer who storms her way to me being the cashier slams her food on the counter and starts yelling just strings of the most vile insults ever only to end it saying how she asked for her sandwiches to come with no tomato and they did. I calmly ask her if she had her receipt ( Of course she magically never got one) in which she blurts that we “baboons” never gave her one. Demanding to get a full refund and one of us fired. I unwrap the sandwich to reveal there are no tomatoes and the sandwiches she ordered doesn’t even come with them.

The customer is clearly in the wrong.

I tell her she that information and she yells “Are you blind” and points to the ketchup. I tell her that’s ketchup and that tomatoes are different. She stares at me like I’m the idiot so I had to explain at 12 in the morning to an adult the difference between tomatoes and ketchup only to have the sandwiches thrown at me after I was done.

What a crazy customer! How do you live to be an adult and not know the difference between ketchup and tomatoes?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is even crazier!

Another person shares a story about an ex-boyfriend.

Here’s another story about a customer who didn’t want tomatoes.

Yes, ketchup is made from tomatoes, but that doesn’t make it the same thing.

If it were an allergy issue, you’d think she’d be more specific.

The customer could really only be mad at herself.

