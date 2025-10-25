Little Boy Enters A Store Dressed In A Police Officer Costume, And It Makes His Day When He Ends Up Talking To A Real Cop

Children get inspired by the people they look up to.

Imagine being a police officer and seeing a little kid dressed up as a police officer.

Would you take the time to talk to the child, or would you ignore them and go about your business?

In this story, a man works in a pharmacy, and he saw a young boy in a police costume meet a real-life police officer.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Christmas came early (and Halloween came late) I work at a pharmacy/drug store that prints photos. This story doesn’t have much to do with me, but I’m so glad I was there to see it. A woman came in with her two kids. She had a daughter who was around 2 and a son who was about 4. Her son was dressed up in a police officer Halloween costume.

This man saw the most beautiful coincidence in his store.

I sold the mother her photos, and then, she and the kids walked around the rest of the store. The store is actually right around the corner from the local police station. It was the most perfect, beautiful coincidence I’ve ever witnessed. The kid in the police officer costume ended up back in line with an actual real-life police officer.

The little boy and the police officer took a picture together.

The kid was obviously excited, but I’d say his reaction was mostly sheer admiration. They took a picture together. The cop crouched down and did a thumbs up, and the kid looked over and made a thumbs up, too. The cop was really great and talked with him for a while. I know he was little, but I’ve never seen a kid pay better attention to anything. I have a feeling he’ll never forget any of this.

He thinks the whole thing was so precious that he almost teared up.

Finally, he asked the kid if he wanted to see the inside of his police car. Of course, he did. The mom thanked the cop, who definitely was enjoying himself, too, on the way out. He said, “This is the important part of my job.” The whole thing was so precious I almost cried.

What a sweet interaction!

Small, simple gestures can leave big, lasting memories.

