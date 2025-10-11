Mall Closes Due To Hurricane, But A Determined Customer Wades Through The Water In The Parking Lot Expecting Everything To Still Be Open

I’ve never experienced a hurricane first hand, but it seems that if you know a hurricane is coming and if you’re under a mandatory evacuation, you should evacuate, not go shopping.

What would you do if you were closing up your store because of a hurricane evacuation order, but a customer showed up?

Would you help them out, or would you point to the water and lock the doors?

In this story, one employee is in this situation.

Let’s see how they handle it.

There are cars floating in the parking lot, sir… and Jet Skis. This happened some years back when I worked retail wireless in mall kiosk in Florida. We were under a mandatory evacuation, as a hurricane was due to make landfall in about 12 hours. It had been raining for about a solid week at this point. Something had suddenly happened to the drainage for the massive parking lot surrounding the mall, as it became a lake of sorts in a matter of hours. Customer's cars were floating trunk up, banging into each other, a couple of tools were riding jet skis in circles around the mall, it was total chaos.

They had no choice but to close.

After getting the word we were shutting down operations in the path of the hurricane, I quickly closed my kiosk and was just about to leave when I see him. Mr. Determined Stride Customer. Who was soaking wet from about mid-thigh down, as the mall essentially had a moat around it at this point. He needs a car charger.

The customer had to know the answer to his own question.

I explain we are closed, everything is locked up, and I am on my way to evacuate like everyone else. "Why? Why are you closing? This is ridiculous!" screams determined customer. I simply glanced at his soaked pants and shoes and said "Did you notice the jet skis in the parking lot and the floating cars as you waded in, sir?" That is why we are closed. Now goodbye.

It sounds like they should’ve closed sooner. I’d hate to have my car floating in the parking lot while I’m at work!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

That customer waited way too long.

This person is stuck on the jet skis.

This is a good comeback!

Let’s end on a joke.

How oblivious can you be!

