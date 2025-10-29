Man Arrives Home To Find That Someone Has Parked In His Assigned Parking Spot, So He Calls A Tow Truck And Leaves A Note

Imagine living in an apartment building that includes an assigned parking spot.

What would you do if someone else were parked in your spot?

Would you call a tow truck or find somewhere else to park?

The guy in this story was in this exact situation, and he did both.

But his property manager doesn’t think he handled the situation correctly.

Check out the full story.

AITAH-Towed someone from my assigned spot Last night I got home from work at Midnight on the dot. As soon as I pulled in I saw someone in my spot. I pulled up behind them, checked for a parking permit (there wasn’t one), and took pictures of the vehicle.

I called non-emergency PD to see who handled assigned parking violations. They informed me I could choose any tow company I wanted since my lease states the spot is mine, but doesn’t specify which company to use. They also offered to send an officer to give the person in my spot a ticket on top of being towed.

I chose a tow company and they arrived around 0030. I provided all the information they needed to prove the spot was mine and they towed the car. I had to park on the street since my spot was occupied. The only open spot was a Handicap spot, and the parking lot next to my building is “No Parking 0200-0600.” I did leave a note on the exit door informing the person who took my spot which company I chose. I also made note that I work night shift so that’s why my spot was empty when they arrived.

I called property management this morning to address the issue since someone was parked in my spot the day before as well meaning last night was the second night in a row someone was in my spot. Property manager is upset because I had the car towed like my lease states. They gave me the excuse that the tenant whose friend got towed has lived there for 2 years and the guy before me didn’t have a car so they got used to using his spot for friends.

I tried to say something about this being the second night in a row someone was in my spot and they told me not to tow anyone again as it makes a bad day for everyone. I highly doubt they’re going to reduce my rent for not being able to use my spot nor will they pay for any damage that happens to my car if I get hit while parked on the street. I chose this place partly because of the parking spot. So AITAH for following what my lease said and towing someone from my spot?

The property manager should be on the tenant’s side.

