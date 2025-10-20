October 20, 2025 at 6:15 am

Man Confronted His Roommate About His Girlfriend Who Stays At Their Place Almost Every Night, But His Roommate Didn’t Take It Very Well

Sharing a home works best when everyone respects each other’s space.

What would you do if your roommate’s girlfriends started spending more time at your place than her place?

This man has a roommate whose girlfriend is constantly in their house.

The girlfriend stays over almost every night and eats their food without contributing financially.

He is frustrated by this setup, so he decided to confront his roommate about it.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not wanting my roommate’s girlfriend over every single night?

I (23M) live with my roommate (24M), and it’s been cool ’til recently.

His girlfriend is literally here all the time.

She sleeps over 5 to 6 nights a week.

She uses our shower, eats the food, and chills on the couch like it’s her place.

This man confronted his roommate about this.

I don’t hate her.

She’s nice enough, but I didn’t sign up for a third roommate that doesn’t pay rent.

I talked to him about it and he said, “Bro she’s my girlfriend. I can have her here if I want.”

I said sure, but there’s a big difference between visiting and basically moving in for free.

His roommate got mad at him.

He got annoyed and is now acting like I’m the bad guy.

I just want my space and for things to feel fair.

I pay half the bills, but it’s like three people living here.

Am I being an jerk?

Should the girlfriend start paying rent, or is this roommate overreacting?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person offers a suggestion.

Screenshot 2025 09 17 at 11.06.53 AM Man Confronted His Roommate About His Girlfriend Who Stays At Their Place Almost Every Night, But His Roommate Didnt Take It Very Well

Your opinion is 100% valid, says this person.

Screenshot 2025 09 17 at 11.07.15 AM Man Confronted His Roommate About His Girlfriend Who Stays At Their Place Almost Every Night, But His Roommate Didnt Take It Very Well

People are saying the same thing.

Screenshot 2025 09 17 at 11.07.32 AM Man Confronted His Roommate About His Girlfriend Who Stays At Their Place Almost Every Night, But His Roommate Didnt Take It Very Well

Finally, short and straightforward.

Screenshot 2025 09 17 at 11.08.07 AM Man Confronted His Roommate About His Girlfriend Who Stays At Their Place Almost Every Night, But His Roommate Didnt Take It Very Well

If she doesn’t pay, she doesn’t stay.

