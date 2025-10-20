Man Confronted His Roommate About His Girlfriend Who Stays At Their Place Almost Every Night, But His Roommate Didn’t Take It Very Well

Sharing a home works best when everyone respects each other’s space.

What would you do if your roommate’s girlfriends started spending more time at your place than her place?

This man has a roommate whose girlfriend is constantly in their house.

The girlfriend stays over almost every night and eats their food without contributing financially.

He is frustrated by this setup, so he decided to confront his roommate about it.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not wanting my roommate’s girlfriend over every single night? I (23M) live with my roommate (24M), and it’s been cool ’til recently. His girlfriend is literally here all the time. She sleeps over 5 to 6 nights a week. She uses our shower, eats the food, and chills on the couch like it’s her place.

This man confronted his roommate about this.

I don’t hate her. She’s nice enough, but I didn’t sign up for a third roommate that doesn’t pay rent. I talked to him about it and he said, “Bro she’s my girlfriend. I can have her here if I want.” I said sure, but there’s a big difference between visiting and basically moving in for free.

His roommate got mad at him.

He got annoyed and is now acting like I’m the bad guy. I just want my space and for things to feel fair. I pay half the bills, but it’s like three people living here. Am I being an jerk?

Should the girlfriend start paying rent, or is this roommate overreacting?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person offers a suggestion.

Your opinion is 100% valid, says this person.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short and straightforward.

If she doesn’t pay, she doesn’t stay.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.