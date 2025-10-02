October 2, 2025 at 8:20 am

Man Dealt With An Angry Customer Who Was Obviously Just Making Excuses, So He Stood Her Ground And Refused His Demands

by Heide Lazaro

Store policies exist to ensure fairness for both customers and staff.

This man encountered a customer who wanted to return a faulty phone.

Their store policy was a 7-day exchange or refund.

It had already been 4 months since the customer bought his phone.

When asked why he didn’t call the store, he gave a lame excuse.

But nobody told me!

Customer walks into our store and complains that the phone he bought isn’t working as it should.

Our policy is 7-day exchange or refund, then 6 months repair warranty.

We will swap or refund if it cannot be repaired or is too costly to repair.

The phone was purchased in August, which was  almost 4 months ago.

This man asked for more information from the customer.

Manager (M): Sir, we will have to send the item to our technical department for assessment as the 7-day window has passed.

Customer (C): But the phone worked for only 2 days!

M: Why didn’t you bring it in earlier then?

C: I haven’t had a day off since then.

M: We trade 7 days a week.

C: Yes, I work 7 days a week!

The customer simply said nobody told him.

M: Why didn’t you call us? Our landline number is clearly printed at the top of your till slip.

C: But nobody told me I could call!

The manager stood her ground.

So, the customer stormed out in a huff with his broken phone.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Lol. This could have been a good response.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Short and simple.

This user appreciates the story.

And lastly, this one makes an assumption.

Ignorance of the rules excuses no one.

