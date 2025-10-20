Man Finally Landed A High-Paying But Demanding Job After Years Of Being Unemployed, But His Girlfriend Thinks He’s Choosing Work Over Her

Balancing career growth and personal relationships can be a real challenge.

AITA for prioritizing my new job over spending time with my girlfriend even though it’s temporary? I (27M) just landed my first really good paying job after struggling for almost two years. Now, my girlfriend (24F) thinks I’m using work as an excuse to distance myself from our relationship. Background: I was unemployed/underemployed for a long time, and, honestly, it was rough. I was doing gig work and part-time stuff just to get by. And my girlfriend was really supportive during that whole period, which I really appreciate.

I finally got this position at a consulting firm that pays well enough for me to actually start building some savings. I can maybe think about our future together. The thing is this job is intense, and my only hobby is some parlays I do on Stake. I’m working 60+ hour weeks, sometimes, staying until 9 PM and occasionally working weekends, too. My manager made it clear this is normal for new hires and should calm down after the first few months once I prove myself.

I really need this to work out because I can’t go back to struggling again. My girlfriend’s been getting increasingly frustrated because we barely see each other anymore. Last weekend, I had to work Saturday morning and she completely lost it. She said I’m “choosing work over her” and that I’ve “changed” since getting this job. She thinks I’m making excuses and that no job should require this much time. But she doesn’t understand.

I tried explaining that this is temporary and I’m doing this for us so we can actually afford to do things together. We could maybe move in together properly. But she says if I really cared, I’d find a way to make time regardless, which makes no sense to me. Yesterday, she said maybe we should “take a break” since I’m apparently too busy for a relationship. I think she’s being unfair. I spent months struggling, and now that I finally have something good, she wants me to risk it?

