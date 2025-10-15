Man Greets Woman On The Beach Once, But When He Refuses To Greet Her A Second Time, She Calls Him “Threatening”

Imagine going for a walk when you pass a stranger. It might politely say “hi,” but if you passed the same person again while you were walking, would you say “hi” a second time?

In this story, a quiet beach walk turned unexpectedly awkward when a man crossed paths twice with the same woman and her dog.

The first time, he returned her friendly hello.

The second time was different.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not greeting a stranger twice? So, I (26M) was out walking along a beach that had very few people today. I walked past a couple women with their dogs. When I got close, one of them looked at me and smiled and said “hello” so I returned the smile and greeted her with a “hi.”

Here’s how their next interaction went.

Later along my walk we crossed paths again, and I was just minding my business. Her dog started to approach me and I was kind of just smiling politely, a little bit lost in thought, and she said “hello” again to which I didn’t respond. I wasn’t purposefully ignoring, I just thought smiling was enough considering I just saw her.

He wasn’t expecting this reaction to his lack of greeting.

Suddenly, she says “You know, it’s less threatening if you say hello back.” So I awkwardly said hi again as I was going on my way. It just made me feel uncomfortable being told how to behave by a stranger when I’m minding my own business, not even looking or acting sketchy. AITA?

Was he rude, or did she overreact?

Redditors agree on the fact that the stranger overstepped by policing basic manners.

This person says this woman has no right to tell them what to do.

This person has a similar story…and agrees: NTA.

This person is pretty appalled by the whole thing.

Sometimes silence says more than “hello” ever could.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.