Man Promised His Terminally Ill Wife He’d Never Date Again, But Six Years Later He’s Seeing Someone And His Daughter Calls Him A Cheater

A 45-year-old widower kept a vow to his late wife for six years: not to date anyone after her death.

But now, with both daughters grown and out of the house, he’s cautiously seeing someone new—only for his daughter to accuse him of “cheating” and dishonoring her mom’s last request.

AITAH for not honoring my wife’s dying wish? 6 years ago my wife passed away after a short illness. The day before she passed away, it seemed as though she may pull through, she said to me “if I die, you’re not allowed to date.” I laughed and promised I wouldn’t. Both of my daughters were there when she said it. That night things went horribly downhill and she was gone by noon the next day.

I’ve spent the last 6 years raising my girls and finally sent my youngest off to college in August. I have been involved in a few support groups for people who have lost spouses for the last few years and earlier this year I really connected with a woman who lost her husband around the same time. I wasn’t looking for a relationship but we have been on a few dates and I’ve been trying to keep it concealed at least in the meantime.

We ended up going to a restaurant and our server was one of my older daughter’s friends from high school. She must have called or texted my daughter because last night my daughter called to scream at me and basically told me I was cheating on her mother and I had no right to dishonor her request of me. I am pretty furious she called me like that and I had to hang up and told her I’d call her in the morning when I’ve had some time to reflect.

Now all I can think of is how horrible I am for this. I’m 45 years old and I need companionship, but I don’t want my daughters to think I’m spitting on their mother’s grave. My wife’s sister also texted me to tell me that my wife’s request was unreasonable and unfair, and that her family is not going to judge me if I move on and she would talk to my daughter about it. I don’t want to ruin my relationship with my kids over this but I am so damn torn. AITAH for not honoring her request?

Grief doesn’t come with permanent shackles, and a dying wish made in panic doesn’t override someone’s right to find love and companionship again.

Honoring her memory doesn’t mean burying his future right alongside her.

