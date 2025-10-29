Man Spoke About His Disability Experiences And The Challenges He Faces Daily, But A Student Was Adamant To Know “What’s Wrong With You”

Everyone is entitled to their own privacy.

If you were disabled and talking to a group of students about the challenges you face, would you feel like it was necessary to share your diagnosis, or would you simply talk about your limitations?

This man was invited to speak to a college class about his life as a person with disabilities.

He focused on the challenges he faces each day and how those experiences could inspire design solutions.

When he chose not to reveal his diagnosis, one of the students made a rude remark that really stung.

AITA for not sharing my specific diagnosis? I am physically disabled. I walk with a slight limp and use crutches and braces many days. I have some substantial scars (although often covered by my clothes). Most days, a stranger could see that I am different, but may not really know what is so different about me.

This man took a Woodshop class in college.

A couple semesters ago, I was taking a required class in college. I discovered it was basically Woodshop class. This is not easy when I am using crutches and such. I got to know the professor pretty well, and he was amazingly accommodating. He ended up making a lot of changes to the shop to accommodate me.

His professor reached out to him and offered a proposal.

He reached out to me a while ago and explained that he was teaching a class that focused on designing for clients. He wondered if I was willing to come in and speak about my experiences being disabled and then serve as the client. I am a huge fan of advocating through sharing stories, so I agreed pretty quickly.

He talked about his day-to-day experiences and challenges.

I went in and spoke about my day-to-day experiences. The tiny bits of inaccessibility on campus that add up for me, the way I’m treated by others, etc. I was focusing on how my disability affects my life rather than what my disabilities are. Notably, I didn’t give my diagnoses.

One of the students asked him what his diagnosis was.

Then, I met with each group of students and talked about what they could design to help me. The point was for them to notice a challenge and offer a solution. I was meeting with one group, and one of the students asked me what my diagnosis was. I said, “Well, I have a few, but I prefer not to share them as that is personal medical information.”

He was taken aback by how rudely the student reacted to his answer.

The student kind of rolled his eyes and said something along the lines of: “Well, how am I supposed to design something for you if I don’t know what’s wrong with you.” This obviously took me back and frankly stung a little bit.

Now, he’s feeling torn about whether he should have just revealed his diagnosis.

Is it wrong for me to share about my experiences without sharing my diagnoses?

I can see how my words can mean less if people don’t know the name of “what’s wrong with me.” But it felt like this was supposed to be more about my experiences than the disabilities themselves. I’m feeling torn. AITA?

He shouldn’t be forced to share anything he doesn’t feel comfortable sharing.

Respecting someone’s privacy can be just as valuable as learning from their experience.

